2016 Fall Nature Individual Competition

Host club: Chilliwack Camera Club, Chilliwack BC

Judging: Nov 8, 2016

Judges: Jeff McClellan, Leona Isaak, Kristi MacFarlane

66 entrants 247 images

Gold Medal Winner – Missy Mandel

Images Scores Common Loon and Chick 23.5 Red Necked Grebe Family 24.5 Piping Plover with Three Chicks 25 Hoary Redpoll on Frozen Dogwood 25 TOTAL 98

Silver Medal Winner – Francis King

Images Scores Gold-hooded Tanager in Rain 23 Polar Bear Family Running to Safety 24.5 Grizzly Got Fresh Salmon 25 Zero In On the Catch 25 TOTAL 97.5

Bronze Medal Winner – Robert Parker

Images Scores Bird Eating Snake 23 Claiming Territory 24 Lone Wolf 24.5 The Catch 25 TOTAL 96.5

NOTE: TIED – Awarded 3rd Place by Judges

Merit Award Ribbons (Top three scored individual images as determined by the judges. No ties permitted. Judges must break any ties)

Placement & Winner Name of Image & Score #1 – Mary Chambers Cocoi Heron (28*) #2 – Mimi Lo Bald Eagle Over Pond (27*) #3 – Ann Alimi Eurasian Eagle Owl Perching (26*)

*NOTE: Scores displayed here are the judges’ tie-breaking scores. The original score for all three images was 26 points.

Honourable Mention (minimum of 2 or maximum of 10% of Entrants. Total ribbons not to exceed 10% of Entrants)

#4 – Mimi Lo – aggregate score 96

#5 – Marlene Hornstein– aggregate score 95.5 in a tie for fifth place

#6 – Bert Sharp– aggregate score 95.5 in a tie for fifth place

#7 – Murray ONeill– aggregate score 95.5 in a tie for fifth place

#8 – Mary Chambers – aggregate score 95.5 in a tie for fifth place

#9 – Norm Dougan – aggregate score 95.5 in a tie for fifth place

Botany Certificate

Norman Dougan– for “Milkweed Flowers”, score 25