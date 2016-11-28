- Hide menu
Fall 2016 Individual Nature Competition
Host club: Chilliwack Camera Club, Chilliwack BC
Judging: Nov 8, 2016
Judges: Jeff McClellan, Leona Isaak, Kristi MacFarlane
66 entrants 247 images
Gold Medal Winner – Missy Mandel
|Images
|Scores
|Common Loon and Chick
|23.5
|Red Necked Grebe Family
|24.5
|Piping Plover with Three Chicks
|25
|Hoary Redpoll on Frozen Dogwood
|25
|TOTAL
|98
Silver Medal Winner – Francis King
|Images
|Scores
|Gold-hooded Tanager in Rain
|23
|Polar Bear Family Running to Safety
|24.5
|Grizzly Got Fresh Salmon
|25
|Zero In On the Catch
|25
|TOTAL
|97.5
Bronze Medal Winner – Robert Parker
|Images
|Scores
|Bird Eating Snake
|23
|Claiming Territory
|24
|Lone Wolf
|24.5
|The Catch
|25
|TOTAL
|96.5
NOTE: TIED – Awarded 3rd Place by Judges
Merit Award Ribbons (Top three scored individual images as determined by the judges. No ties permitted. Judges must break any ties)
|Placement & Winner
|Name of Image & Score
|#1 – Mary Chambers
|Cocoi Heron (28*)
|#2 – Mimi Lo
|Bald Eagle Over Pond (27*)
|#3 – Ann Alimi
|Eurasian Eagle Owl Perching (26*)
*NOTE: Scores displayed here are the judges’ tie-breaking scores. The original score for all three images was 26 points.
Honourable Mention (minimum of 2 or maximum of 10% of Entrants. Total ribbons not to exceed 10% of Entrants)
#4 – Mimi Lo – aggregate score 96
#5 – Marlene Hornstein– aggregate score 95.5 in a tie for fifth place
#6 – Bert Sharp– aggregate score 95.5 in a tie for fifth place
#7 – Murray ONeill– aggregate score 95.5 in a tie for fifth place
#8 – Mary Chambers – aggregate score 95.5 in a tie for fifth place
#9 – Norm Dougan – aggregate score 95.5 in a tie for fifth place
Botany Certificate
Norman Dougan– for “Milkweed Flowers”, score 25
