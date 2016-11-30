2016 Fall Individual Print

CAPA FALL 2016 Individual Print

Host club: Manitoba Camera Club

Judging: November 8, 2016

Judges: Hans Arnold, Author, Nature Photographer

Mike Sudoma, Commercial Photographer

Dick Toews, Photo Historian, B/W Printer

88 Prints entered from 23 Entrants

GOLD MEDAL Ellie Schartner Mt. Lehman BC Billy 20 Dancing in the Square 20 Isabella 22 The Secret Garden 23 85 SILVER MEDAL Rod Trider Carp ON Abandoned Whaling Station, Antarctica 21 Lone Monk in Burma 22 The Race Home 18 Umbrella in the Snow 20 81 2nd Silver BRONZE MEDAL Judy Berthman Winnipeg MB Hiding 19 Hover Fly 20 Pink 21 Yellow Lady’s Slipper 21 81 3rd Bronze 4TH HM Larry Leslie Delta BC Patriarch 19 Patriot Reflection 22 Pavlovian Response 18 Twin Bruins 22 81 4th HM 5TH HM George Pierce Delta BC Gull Gauntlet 20 honda Shadow 21 Pomegranate 17 Arabesque 21 79 5th HM Ellie Schartner,

Mt. Lehman BC The Secret Garden 23 COM 1st John Dufton,

Duncan BC honeysuckle 22 COM 2nd Antje Danielson,

Delta BC Thunder Run 22 COM 3rd