- Hide menu
CAPA FALL 2016 Individual Print
Host club: Manitoba Camera Club
Judging: November 8, 2016
Judges: Hans Arnold, Author, Nature Photographer
Mike Sudoma, Commercial Photographer
Dick Toews, Photo Historian, B/W Printer
88 Prints entered from 23 Entrants
|GOLD MEDAL
|Ellie Schartner
|Mt. Lehman BC
|Billy
|20
|Dancing in the Square
|20
|Isabella
|22
|The Secret Garden
|23
|85
|SILVER MEDAL
|Rod Trider
|Carp ON
|Abandoned Whaling Station, Antarctica
|21
|Lone Monk in Burma
|22
|The Race Home
|18
|Umbrella in the Snow
|20
|81
|2nd Silver
|BRONZE MEDAL
|Judy Berthman
|Winnipeg MB
|Hiding
|19
|Hover Fly
|20
|Pink
|21
|Yellow Lady’s Slipper
|21
|81
|3rd Bronze
|4TH HM
|Larry Leslie
|Delta BC
|Patriarch
|19
|Patriot Reflection
|22
|Pavlovian Response
|18
|Twin Bruins
|22
|81
|4th HM
|5TH HM
|George Pierce
|Delta BC
|Gull Gauntlet
|20
|honda Shadow
|21
|Pomegranate
|17
|Arabesque
|21
|79
|5th HM
|Ellie Schartner,
Mt. Lehman BC
|The Secret Garden
|23
|COM 1st
|John Dufton,
Duncan BC
|honeysuckle
|22
|COM 2nd
|Antje Danielson,
Delta BC
|Thunder Run
|22
|COM 3rd
|I want to join a competition online [You need to be logged in for this link to be active]
|Show me all the online competitions [You need to be logged in for this link to be active]