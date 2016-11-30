- Hide menu

2016 Fall Individual Print

CAPA FALL 2016 Individual Print
Host club: Manitoba Camera Club
Judging: November 8, 2016
Judges: Hans Arnold, Author, Nature Photographer
Mike Sudoma, Commercial Photographer
Dick Toews, Photo Historian, B/W Printer

88 Prints entered from 23 Entrants

 

GOLD MEDAL
Ellie Schartner Mt. Lehman BC
Billy 20
Dancing in the Square 20
Isabella 22
The Secret Garden 23
85
SILVER MEDAL
Rod Trider Carp ON
Abandoned Whaling Station, Antarctica 21
Lone Monk in Burma 22
The Race Home 18
Umbrella in the Snow 20
81 2nd Silver
BRONZE MEDAL
Judy Berthman Winnipeg MB
Hiding 19
Hover Fly 20
Pink 21
Yellow Lady’s Slipper 21
81 3rd Bronze
4TH HM
Larry Leslie Delta BC
Patriarch 19
Patriot Reflection 22
Pavlovian Response 18
Twin Bruins 22
81 4th HM
5TH HM
George Pierce Delta BC
Gull Gauntlet 20
honda Shadow 21
Pomegranate 17
Arabesque 21
79 5th HM
Ellie Schartner,
Mt. Lehman BC		 The Secret Garden 23  COM 1st
John Dufton,
Duncan BC		 honeysuckle 22  COM 2nd
Antje Danielson,
Delta BC		 Thunder Run 22  COM 3rd

 

 

 

 



