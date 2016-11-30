2016 Fall Club Print Competition

CAPA FALL 2016 Club Print

Host club: Manitoba Camera Club

Judging: November 8, 2016

Judges:

Hans Arnold, Author, Nature Photographer

Mike Sudoma, Commercial Photographer

Dick Toews, Photo Historian, B/W Printer

57 Prints entered from 10 Clubs

GOLD MEDAL Langley Camera Club SILVER MEDAL Crescent Beach Photography Club BRONZE MEDAL London Camera Club 4TH – HM Manitoba Camera Club 5TH – HM Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia GOLD MEDAL Langley Camera Club Janet Slater Working Hands Taking a Break 25 Jim Hatch Life As A Fishboat 20 Joy Gerow On Duty at Pt. Wilson 22 Lorna Scott The Tradesman 21 Mel Baly Fancy Dancer 20 Michele Broadfoot Lights in the Night 23 131 SILVER MEDAL Crescent Beach Photography Club Derek Hayes Grand Mosque Abu Dhabi 21 Hafeez Mian Hemingwayesque 20 Leo LeCouteur Pine Tree Arch 20 Lynne Kelman The Splash of Red 21 Mike Strong Lost Tourists 21 Ron Kelman Country Chapel 24 Tie – awarded 3rd by judges 127 BRONZE MEDAL London Camera Club Bill Boswell Antelope Canyon 23 Bruce Laing Beautiful sunrise, Playa Dorada 24 Don Rycroft Milky Way with Meteorite 21 Marion Buccella A Quiet Venetian Canal 22 Mary Chambers Lone Elephant 19 Steve Donnelly Misty morn in Algonquin 18 127 4TH – HM Manitoba Camera Club Brian McCann Stairway to Heaven 20 Harry Johnson The Heron 22 Jordan Nepon Wild Blue Yonder 22 Kathy Schubert 1/4 of a Quarter 17 Lynn Latozke Life Experiences 23 Wilf Schubert Indiana Jane 22 126 5TH – HM Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia Darryl Robertson Chickadee on Yellow 19 Dean Hirtle Zebra Trio 20 Fred Greene Egret with Stick 22 Laszlo Podor Sunrise at the Dingle 20 Marg Nolen Egret Family 19 Viki Gaul GreatTail with Leg Lifted 22 122 1st Certificate of Merit Janet Slater Working Hands Taking a Break 25 Langley Camera Club 2nd Certificate of Merit Ron Kelman Country Chapel 24 Crescent Beach Photography Club 3rd Certificate of Merit Bruce Laing Beautiful sunrise, Playa Dorada 24 London Camera Club