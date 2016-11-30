- Hide menu

2016 Fall Club Print Competition

CAPA FALL 2016 Club Print
Host club: Manitoba Camera Club
Judging: November 8, 2016
Judges:
Hans Arnold, Author, Nature Photographer
Mike Sudoma, Commercial Photographer
Dick Toews, Photo Historian, B/W Printer

57 Prints entered from 10 Clubs

 

GOLD MEDAL Langley Camera Club
SILVER MEDAL Crescent Beach Photography Club
BRONZE MEDAL London Camera Club
4TH – HM Manitoba Camera Club
5TH – HM Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia
GOLD MEDAL Langley Camera Club
Janet Slater Working Hands Taking a Break 25
Jim Hatch Life As A Fishboat 20
Joy Gerow On Duty at Pt. Wilson 22
Lorna Scott The Tradesman 21
Mel Baly Fancy Dancer 20
Michele Broadfoot Lights in the Night 23
131
SILVER MEDAL Crescent Beach Photography Club
Derek Hayes Grand Mosque Abu Dhabi 21
Hafeez Mian Hemingwayesque 20
Leo LeCouteur Pine Tree Arch 20
Lynne Kelman The Splash of Red 21
Mike Strong Lost Tourists 21
Ron Kelman Country Chapel 24
Tie – awarded 3rd by judges 127
BRONZE MEDAL London Camera Club
Bill Boswell Antelope Canyon 23
Bruce Laing Beautiful sunrise, Playa Dorada 24
Don Rycroft Milky Way with Meteorite 21
Marion Buccella A Quiet Venetian Canal 22
Mary Chambers Lone Elephant 19
Steve Donnelly Misty morn in Algonquin 18
127
4TH – HM Manitoba Camera Club
Brian McCann Stairway to Heaven 20
Harry Johnson The Heron 22
Jordan Nepon Wild Blue Yonder 22
Kathy Schubert 1/4 of a Quarter 17
Lynn Latozke Life Experiences 23
Wilf Schubert Indiana Jane 22
126
5TH – HM Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia
Darryl Robertson Chickadee on Yellow 19
Dean Hirtle Zebra Trio 20
Fred  Greene Egret with Stick 22
Laszlo Podor Sunrise at the Dingle 20
Marg Nolen Egret Family 19
Viki Gaul GreatTail with Leg Lifted 22
122
1st Certificate of Merit

Janet Slater

  

Working Hands Taking a Break

  

25

  

Langley Camera Club
2nd Certificate of Merit

Ron Kelman

  

Country Chapel

  

24

  

Crescent Beach Photography Club
3rd Certificate of Merit

Bruce Laing

  

Beautiful sunrise, Playa Dorada

  

24

  

London Camera Club

 



