CAPA FALL 2016 Club Print
Host club: Manitoba Camera Club
Judging: November 8, 2016
Judges:
Hans Arnold, Author, Nature Photographer
Mike Sudoma, Commercial Photographer
Dick Toews, Photo Historian, B/W Printer
57 Prints entered from 10 Clubs
|GOLD MEDAL
|Langley Camera Club
|SILVER MEDAL
|Crescent Beach Photography Club
|BRONZE MEDAL
|London Camera Club
|4TH – HM
|Manitoba Camera Club
|5TH – HM
|Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia
|GOLD MEDAL
|Langley Camera Club
|Janet Slater
|Working Hands Taking a Break
|25
|Jim Hatch
|Life As A Fishboat
|20
|Joy Gerow
|On Duty at Pt. Wilson
|22
|Lorna Scott
|The Tradesman
|21
|Mel Baly
|Fancy Dancer
|20
|Michele Broadfoot
|Lights in the Night
|23
|131
|SILVER MEDAL
|Crescent Beach Photography Club
|Derek Hayes
|Grand Mosque Abu Dhabi
|21
|Hafeez Mian
|Hemingwayesque
|20
|Leo LeCouteur
|Pine Tree Arch
|20
|Lynne Kelman
|The Splash of Red
|21
|Mike Strong
|Lost Tourists
|21
|Ron Kelman
|Country Chapel
|24
|Tie – awarded 3rd by judges
|127
|BRONZE MEDAL
|London Camera Club
|Bill Boswell
|Antelope Canyon
|23
|Bruce Laing
|Beautiful sunrise, Playa Dorada
|24
|Don Rycroft
|Milky Way with Meteorite
|21
|Marion Buccella
|A Quiet Venetian Canal
|22
|Mary Chambers
|Lone Elephant
|19
|Steve Donnelly
|Misty morn in Algonquin
|18
|127
|4TH – HM
|Manitoba Camera Club
|Brian McCann
|Stairway to Heaven
|20
|Harry Johnson
|The Heron
|22
|Jordan Nepon
|Wild Blue Yonder
|22
|Kathy Schubert
|1/4 of a Quarter
|17
|Lynn Latozke
|Life Experiences
|23
|Wilf Schubert
|Indiana Jane
|22
|126
|5TH – HM
|Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia
|Darryl Robertson
|Chickadee on Yellow
|19
|Dean Hirtle
|Zebra Trio
|20
|Fred Greene
|Egret with Stick
|22
|Laszlo Podor
|Sunrise at the Dingle
|20
|Marg Nolen
|Egret Family
|19
|Viki Gaul
|GreatTail with Leg Lifted
|22
|122
