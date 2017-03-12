- Hide menu
CAPA is pleased to present our comprehensive 1 day Judging course which teaches you how to look at and understand an image, comment on its strengths and opportunities, and correctly score it at Club and CAPA competitions.
You will quickly learn how to…
Identify the strengths and weaknesses in a photograph
See the message the photographer intends
Spot the criteria that make a photograph great
Understand the techniques used to create the image
Set aside your own personal bias when evaluating
Apply a fair and impartial score to an image
Understand what judges look for in your photography
Discover innovative ways to evaluate photography
Know why it’s OK to “break rules” for great photography
Work towards becoming a CAPA Certified Judge
Coming to Kamloops, BC, on April 29th, 2017
Thompson Rivers University
International Building, Room IB1008
900 McGill, Kamloops, BC, Canada V2C 0C8
registration opens at 8:30 am,
Course starts at 9 am to 5 pm
Course Pricing…
Members of the Kamloops Photo Arts Club, $135.00 plus tax
Individual CAPA Members, $135.00 plus tax
Members of all other CAPA Clubs, $150.00 plus tax
For all others, $175.00 plus Tax
Register on line here…