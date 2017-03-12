CAPA 1 day judging course Kamloops, April 29, 2017

CAPA is pleased to present our comprehensive 1 day Judging course which teaches you how to look at and understand an image, comment on its strengths and opportunities, and correctly score it at Club and CAPA competitions.

You will quickly learn how to…

Identify the strengths and weaknesses in a photograph

See the message the photographer intends

Spot the criteria that make a photograph great

Understand the techniques used to create the image

Set aside your own personal bias when evaluating

Apply a fair and impartial score to an image

Understand what judges look for in your photography

Discover innovative ways to evaluate photography

Know why it’s OK to “break rules” for great photography

Work towards becoming a CAPA Certified Judge

Coming to Kamloops, BC, on April 29th, 2017

Thompson Rivers University

International Building, Room IB1008

900 McGill, Kamloops, BC, Canada V2C 0C8

registration opens at 8:30 am,

Course starts at 9 am to 5 pm

Course Pricing…

Members of the Kamloops Photo Arts Club, $135.00 plus tax

Individual CAPA Members, $135.00 plus tax

Members of all other CAPA Clubs, $150.00 plus tax

For all others, $175.00 plus Tax

Register on line here…

http://www.karelo.com/capajudgingcourse429