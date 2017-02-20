CAPA 1 Day Judging Course – Hosted by the Richmond Photo Club

CAPA is pleased to present our comprehensive 1 day Judging course which teaches you how to look at and understand an image, comment on its strengths and opportunities, and correctly score it at Club and CAPA competitions.

You will quickly learn how to…

Identify the strengths and weaknesses in a photograph

See the message the photographer intends

Spot the criteria that make a photograph great

Understand the techniques used to create the image

Set aside your own personal bias when evaluating

Apply a fair and impartial score to an image

Understand what judges look for in your photography

Discover innovative ways to evaluate photography

Know why it’s OK to “break rules” for great photography

Work towards becoming a CAPA Certified Judge

Coming to Richmond, BC, on March 25th, 2017

Steveston United Church

3720 Broadway Street, Richmond, BC,

Canada V7E 2V2

registration opens at 8:30 am, Course starts at 9 am to 5 pm

Course Pricing…

Members of the Richmond Photo club, $135.00 plus tax

Individual CAPA Members, $135.00 plus tax

Members of all other CAPA Clubs, $150.00 plus tax

For all others, $175.00 plus Tax



Register on line here…

www.karelo.com/capajudgingcourse325