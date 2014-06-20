2018 Photo Challenge

Scope of Competition

This year marks the 14th anniversary of our annual CAPA member competition.

Theme : Landscape. For the purposes of this competition, landscape images will include:

– environmental (pure natural scene with no human influence),

– urban (city scene with human activity), rural (little or no humans visible), and

– seascape (beach, seashore, bodies of water).

Most landscape images frequently include sky and often incorporates weather conditions.

Human, animal and object can be included in the image to reflect the magnitude of the structures. However, the predominant elements of the image must be landscape.

The purpose of this competition is to record a truthful representation of reality.

Editing Criteria

Open Editing – All in-camera, on-camera and post-processing techniques are permitted. However, all components of the images must have been created or captured by the entrant.

Submitted image MUST NOT contain any watermarks, name of the image or name of the photographer.

Single digital mat is permitted but is not required. Colour selection of the mat is left up to the Entrant.

Colour or black & white or monochrome images are permitted.

Image Specifications: JPG file format with the following conditions:

Dimensions: Maximum horizontal size: 1400 pixels and Maximum vertical size: 1050 pixels

Note: One of the dimensions must be exactly the maximum allowed size and neither dimension may exceed the maximum pixels for that dimension

Maximum filesize: 1.8 MB

Note: Online system will check for the above parameters and if they are not met then your image submission will not be accepted and you will receive a message explaining which parameters are not acceptable.

File naming Convention:

– Filenames of images to be uploaded may ONLY contain letters, digits, spaces, periods(.), underscores(_) or dashes (-)

– No other punctuation is allowed in this filename OR the name of its folder

Image Title:

– May NOT contain the club name or the photographer’s name

– Unrestricted except refrain from using the following characters: ” ‘ .

Judging Criteria

Judges will award their scoring based on key elements such as composition, technique and subject matter. However, the judges will have a strong emphasis on the creative message, quality of execution, innovation, and ‘wow’ factor.

Competition Processes

Closing Date of Competition – May 31, 2018 at midnight Pacific Standard Time.

Open To – ONLY Individual CAPA members, CAPA Life Members and CAPA Family Members. This competition is only open to CAPA individual and family members who are permanent Canadian residents. The residency stimulation for this competition has been requested by several sponsors.

Eligibility Criteria – Prior to submitting any photo in a CAPA competition, all entrants must first read and comply with the CAPA Eligibility Criteria relating to images submissions. – READ ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA HERE

How To Enter Competition – On the CAPA website’s home page, select the LOGIN option from the top menu. When prompted – enter your username and password. Once logged in, select COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS under the COMPETITIONS menu on the home page. COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS webpage will present a listing of competitions, closing date and Competition Entry Form. Select the appropriate Competition Entry Form for the competition you want to upload to.

NOTE: If you don’t see the COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS on the COMPETITIONS dropdown menu then you are not logged into the website.

Hosting Camera Club – Canadian Association for Photographic Art

Competition Coordinator – CAPA Director of Competitions – competitions@capacanada.ca

Selection Of Winning Photos – After the closing date of the Competition, at least three judges will examine all images and assign their scores.

Distribution of CAPA Awards And/Or Commercial Prizes – will be coordinated by the CAPA Director of Competitions.

Access To Competition Results

The competition results are usually available 2 to 4 weeks after the closing date of the competition. CAPA Director of Competitions will advise all entrants of the competition results shortly after they are received by the Competition Coordinator.

Posting To Website – To view the winning images – select WINNERS under the COMPETITIONS main menu. Final competition report is restricted and can only be accessed by logging into the CAPA website. View these reports by selecting COMPETITION REPORTS under the COMPETITIONS main menu.

NOTE : If you cannot see the COMPETITIONS REPORTS then you are not logged into the website.

Corporate Provided Prizes

First Place Winner

– CAPA Gold Medal

– Corporate Prizes to be confirmed

Second Place Winner

– CAPA Silver Medal

– Corporate Prizes to be confirmed

Third Place Winne r

– CAPA Bronze Medal

– Corporate Prizes to be confirmed

Ten Honourable Mention Winners Will Receive

– CAPA Honourable Mention Ribbons

– Corporate Prizes to be confirmed