2016 Fall Fine Art Club Competition Results

Hosted by Crescent Beach Photography Club, Surrey BC

Judging: Nov 30, 2016 – Camp Alexandra Crescent Beach Surrey, BC

144 Images from 24 Clubs

Judges: Daryl Mytron, Judy Higham (Certified CAPA Judge), Frank Pali (Certified CAPA Judge)

Gold Medal Winner – Camera 35 St. Johns

Photographers & Images Scores Eric Bartlett – The Pose 24 Karen Chappell – Tango 24.5 Jerry Curtis – Storm Cloud 20.5 Allison George – Norway 21.5 Paul Nicol – Waking The Whale 21.5 Michael Winsor – Bowring Park 22.5 TOTAL 134.5

Silver Medal Winner – Lions Gate Camera Club

Photographers & Images Scores West Bergen – Marmara Church 22.5 Virginia Hayes – Morning Mist 21.5 Judith Kennedy – Reflections Of Black Rock Resort 21.5 Leslie Nelson – Saskatchewan Wheat Fields 23 Murray O’Neill – Grizzly In The Mist 22 David Wingate – Baths At Rear Alcazar 23 TOTAL 133.5

Bronze Medal Winner – Etobicoke Camera Club

Photographers & Images Scores Theresa Bryson – From My Garden 20.5 Caroyln Francis-Scobie – Diaphanous 23 Michel Gagnon – The X-Factor 21.5 Judy Griffin – Wild Horse 24 David Hobbs – Bird Watching 22 Bruce Lewis – Swan In Flight 22 TOTAL 133

NOTE: 133 TIED – Etobicoke Camera Club,Langley Camera Club and the Victoria Camera Club. Judges awarded the Bronze Medal Winner to The Etobicoke Camera Club. As such the Langley and Victoria clubs were awarded the Honourable Mention Ribbons.

Honourable Mention Ribbons are awarded to 10% of the total entrants in a competition – rounded up. This competition had 24 entrants and only two Honourable Mention Ribbons are being awarded:

Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied 4th Place: Langley Camera Club

Photographers & Images Scores Nancy Adams – The Mares Back 19.5 Michele Broadfoot – Love 23 Raymond Chau – Ewlegant And Decisive 22.5 Joy Gerow – Dogwood In Spring 22 Sherry London – Essence Of Dance 23.5 Lorna Scott – Outside Looking In 22.5 TOTAL 133

Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied 4th Place: Victoria Camera Club

Photographers & Images Scores Christina Aitchison – Winter Sea 22 Bobbie Carrie – Transformation 21.5 Wendi Donaldson-Laird – Loch Lomond 22.5 John Richardson – In The Moment 21 Meherzad Romer – Mirror Image 22 Richard Webber – Finn Slough Morning Light 24 TOTAL 133

Merit Award Ribbons (top three scored individual images as determined by the judges)

Placement & Winner Name of Image & Score #1 – He Zhao Snuggling – 25 #2 – Karen Chappell Tango – 24.5 #3 – Hamid Ebrahimi Shades Of Grey – 24

Note: There were eight images which received a score of 24 and tied for the #3 Merit Award Ribbon. However, the judges selected Hamid Ebrahimi’s “Shades Of Grey” for the #3 Place Merit Award Ribbon.

Judy Griffin – Wild Horse

Richard Webber – Finn Slough Morning Light

Hamid Ebrahimi – Shades Of Grey

Geoff Hayes – A Rainy Day In London

Fred Green – Egret 5474 OP

Joe Ledue – Beta Blaster

Jiabi Yang – The Moon Opera

Eric Barlet – The Pose

OTHER CLUBS PARTICIPATING IN THIS COMPETITION

Burnaby Photography Society

Calgary Camera Club

Chilliwack Camera Club

Cowichan Valley Camera Club

Crescent Beach Photography Club

Delta Photo Club

Foothill Camera Club

Harbour City Photography Club

Jiahua Elite Photography Association

Kamloops Photo Arts Club

Kimberly Camera Club

Langley Camera Club

Manitoba Camera Club

Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

Regina Photo Club

Richmond Hill Camera Club

Toronto Camera Club

Trillium Photographic Club