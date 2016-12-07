- Hide menu
Hosted by Crescent Beach Photography Club, Surrey BC
Judging: Nov 30, 2016 – Camp Alexandra Crescent Beach Surrey, BC
144 Images from 24 Clubs
Judges: Daryl Mytron, Judy Higham (Certified CAPA Judge), Frank Pali (Certified CAPA Judge)
Gold Medal Winner – Camera 35 St. Johns
|Photographers & Images
|Scores
|Eric Bartlett – The Pose
|24
|Karen Chappell – Tango
|24.5
|Jerry Curtis – Storm Cloud
|20.5
|Allison George – Norway
|21.5
|Paul Nicol – Waking The Whale
|21.5
|Michael Winsor – Bowring Park
|22.5
|TOTAL
|134.5
Silver Medal Winner – Lions Gate Camera Club
|Photographers & Images
|Scores
|West Bergen – Marmara Church
|22.5
|Virginia Hayes – Morning Mist
|21.5
|Judith Kennedy – Reflections Of Black Rock Resort
|21.5
|Leslie Nelson – Saskatchewan Wheat Fields
|23
|Murray O’Neill – Grizzly In The Mist
|22
|David Wingate – Baths At Rear Alcazar
|23
|TOTAL
|133.5
Bronze Medal Winner – Etobicoke Camera Club
|Photographers & Images
|Scores
|Theresa Bryson – From My Garden
|20.5
|Caroyln Francis-Scobie – Diaphanous
|23
|Michel Gagnon – The X-Factor
|21.5
|Judy Griffin – Wild Horse
|24
|David Hobbs – Bird Watching
|22
|Bruce Lewis – Swan In Flight
|22
|TOTAL
|133
NOTE: 133 TIED – Etobicoke Camera Club,Langley Camera Club and the Victoria Camera Club. Judges awarded the Bronze Medal Winner to The Etobicoke Camera Club. As such the Langley and Victoria clubs were awarded the Honourable Mention Ribbons.
Honourable Mention Ribbons are awarded to 10% of the total entrants in a competition – rounded up. This competition had 24 entrants and only two Honourable Mention Ribbons are being awarded:
Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied 4th Place: Langley Camera Club
|Photographers & Images
|Scores
|Nancy Adams – The Mares Back
|19.5
|Michele Broadfoot – Love
|23
|Raymond Chau – Ewlegant And Decisive
|22.5
|Joy Gerow – Dogwood In Spring
|22
|Sherry London – Essence Of Dance
|23.5
|Lorna Scott – Outside Looking In
|22.5
|TOTAL
|133
Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied 4th Place: Victoria Camera Club
|Photographers & Images
|Scores
|Christina Aitchison – Winter Sea
|22
|Bobbie Carrie – Transformation
|21.5
|Wendi Donaldson-Laird – Loch Lomond
|22.5
|John Richardson – In The Moment
|21
|Meherzad Romer – Mirror Image
|22
|Richard Webber – Finn Slough Morning Light
|24
|TOTAL
|133
Merit Award Ribbons (top three scored individual images as determined by the judges)
|Placement & Winner
|Name of Image & Score
|#1 – He Zhao
|Snuggling – 25
|#2 – Karen Chappell
|Tango – 24.5
|#3 – Hamid Ebrahimi
|Shades Of Grey – 24
Note: There were eight images which received a score of 24 and tied for the #3 Merit Award Ribbon. However, the judges selected Hamid Ebrahimi’s “Shades Of Grey” for the #3 Place Merit Award Ribbon.
OTHER CLUBS PARTICIPATING IN THIS COMPETITION
Burnaby Photography Society
Calgary Camera Club
Chilliwack Camera Club
Cowichan Valley Camera Club
Crescent Beach Photography Club
Delta Photo Club
Foothill Camera Club
Harbour City Photography Club
Jiahua Elite Photography Association
Kamloops Photo Arts Club
Kimberly Camera Club
Langley Camera Club
Manitoba Camera Club
Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia
Regina Photo Club
Richmond Hill Camera Club
Toronto Camera Club
Trillium Photographic Club
|I want to join a competition online [You need to be logged in for this link to be active]
|Show me all the online competitions [You need to be logged in for this link to be active]