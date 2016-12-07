- Hide menu

2016 Fall Fine Art Club Competition Results

Hosted by Crescent Beach Photography Club, Surrey BC
Judging: Nov 30, 2016 – Camp Alexandra Crescent Beach Surrey, BC
144 Images from 24 Clubs
Judges: Daryl Mytron, Judy Higham (Certified CAPA Judge), Frank Pali (Certified CAPA Judge)

Gold Medal Winner – Camera 35 St. Johns

Photographers & Images Scores
Eric Bartlett – The Pose 24
Karen Chappell – Tango 24.5
Jerry Curtis – Storm Cloud 20.5
Allison George – Norway 21.5
Paul Nicol – Waking The Whale 21.5
Michael Winsor – Bowring Park 22.5
TOTAL 134.5

 

Silver Medal Winner – Lions Gate Camera Club

Photographers & Images Scores
West Bergen – Marmara Church 22.5
Virginia Hayes – Morning Mist 21.5
Judith Kennedy – Reflections Of Black Rock Resort 21.5
Leslie Nelson – Saskatchewan Wheat Fields 23
Murray O’Neill – Grizzly In The Mist 22
David Wingate – Baths At Rear Alcazar 23
TOTAL 133.5

 

Bronze Medal Winner – Etobicoke Camera Club

Photographers & Images Scores
Theresa Bryson – From My Garden 20.5
Caroyln Francis-Scobie – Diaphanous 23
Michel Gagnon – The X-Factor 21.5
Judy Griffin – Wild Horse 24
David Hobbs – Bird Watching 22
Bruce Lewis – Swan In Flight 22
TOTAL 133

NOTE: 133 TIED – Etobicoke Camera Club,Langley Camera Club and the Victoria Camera Club.  Judges awarded the Bronze Medal Winner to The Etobicoke Camera Club.  As such the Langley and Victoria clubs were awarded the Honourable Mention Ribbons.

Honourable Mention Ribbons are awarded to 10% of the total entrants in a competition – rounded up.  This competition had 24 entrants and only two Honourable Mention Ribbons are being awarded:

 Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied 4th Place: Langley Camera Club

Photographers & Images Scores
Nancy Adams – The Mares Back 19.5
Michele Broadfoot – Love 23
Raymond Chau – Ewlegant And Decisive 22.5
Joy Gerow – Dogwood In Spring 22
Sherry London – Essence Of Dance 23.5
Lorna Scott – Outside Looking In 22.5
TOTAL 133

 

Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied 4th Place: Victoria Camera Club

Photographers & Images Scores
Christina Aitchison – Winter Sea 22
Bobbie Carrie – Transformation 21.5
Wendi Donaldson-Laird – Loch Lomond 22.5
John Richardson – In The Moment 21
Meherzad Romer – Mirror Image 22
Richard Webber – Finn Slough Morning Light 24
TOTAL 133

 

Merit Award Ribbons (top three scored individual images as determined by the judges)

Placement & Winner Name of Image & Score
#1 – He Zhao Snuggling – 25
#2 – Karen Chappell Tango – 24.5
#3 – Hamid Ebrahimi Shades Of Grey – 24

 

Note: There were eight images which received a score of 24 and tied for the #3 Merit Award Ribbon.  However, the judges selected Hamid Ebrahimi’s “Shades Of Grey” for the #3 Place Merit Award Ribbon.

OTHER CLUBS PARTICIPATING IN THIS COMPETITION

Burnaby Photography Society
Calgary Camera Club
Chilliwack Camera Club
Cowichan Valley Camera Club
Crescent Beach Photography Club
Delta Photo Club
Foothill Camera Club
Harbour City Photography Club
Jiahua Elite Photography Association
Kamloops Photo Arts Club
Kimberly Camera Club
Langley Camera Club
Manitoba Camera Club
Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia
Regina Photo Club
Richmond Hill Camera Club
Toronto Camera Club
Trillium Photographic Club



I want to join a competition online [You need to be logged in for this link to be active]
Show me all the online competitions [You need to be logged in for this link to be active]


Posted on Wednesday, December 7th, 2016 at 1:25 pm. Filed under: Competitions RSS 2.0 feed.

Comments are closed.